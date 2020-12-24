Austin police searching for suspect who shot at officer in SE Austin

The Austin Police Department says it is searching for a suspect who shot at an officer.

Police say the officer was sitting in his patrol car around midnight near Travis Green Lane and Hero Drive in Southeast Austin when someone opened fire on the vehicle. The vehicle was hit but the officer was not hurt.

Vehicles parked near the officer's patrol car were also hit.

The suspect fled the scene and police have not released any information about the suspect. Police say there could be more than one person responsible.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley tweeted about the incident saying that while the investigation is still ongoing that he feels that it was an "attempted murder" of an officer.

In response to another tweet, Austin Police Association President Ken Casoday addressed the shooting saying multiple officers have been shot at in the past few weeks. He's calling to Austin Mayor Steve Adler to provide help, start the police academy back up, and to address the conditions officers are facing.