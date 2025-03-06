Austin police searching for runaway teen who may have been abducted

article

The Brief APD is asking for help finding a runaway 15-year-old girl Aida Katherine Krejs Lebrun was last seen on March 4 in South Austin APD said they are concerned about her possibly being trafficked or abducted.



The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help looking for a runaway 15-year-old girl.

Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Aida Katherine Krejs Lebrun. Aida ran away from her home on Dolphin Drive on March 4 at around 6:45 p.m.

Aida is normally very active on social media and has been inactive ever since running away.

Due to the length of time that Aida has been away from social media, APD is concerned for her safety and concerned about her possibly being trafficked or abducted.

Aida is described as an Asian teen, around 5'3, about 110 pounds, has dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Aida's whereabouts, call 911.