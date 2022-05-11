Police investigating deadly shooting in Southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Austin.

APD responded at around 3:30 p.m. on May 11 to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive in a neighborhood near East Riverside and Montopolis.

Officers arrived and found a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, in the complex's parking lot. He had been shot in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police say they've spoken to a person of interest but no arrests have been made.