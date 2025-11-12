Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT incident in Cedar Park

The Brief A suspect is now in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cedar Park The incident was in the 9200 block of N Lake Creek Parkway, just off Lakeline, on Nov. 12 No one was injured



A suspect is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cedar Park, police said.

What we know:

Police said on Wednesday, Nov. 12, just after 11 a.m., a 911 call was received about a burglary in the 9200 block of North Lake Creek Parkway, just off Lakeline Boulevard. The caller said her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment and was not allowed to be there. The suspect also had an active warrant for family violence — strangulation in connection with the victim.

When APD officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect, but he then barricaded himself inside the victim's apartment. The victim was not inside.

Residents in nearby apartments were evacuated, police said.

The SWAT team then responded, and after a three-hour standoff, the suspect was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail for the active warrant for family violence — strangulation.

This was an isolated incident, and no one was injured.