Austin power outages: Thousands of Austin Energy customers without power due to high winds

The Brief Thousands of Austin Energy customers are currently without power. Austin Energy says that its crews are working 24/7 to resolve the outages and restore power. Austin Energy says the outages are being caused by extremely high winds sweeping through the area.



Thousands of Austin Energy customers are without power Tuesday due to high winds, says the utility.

By the numbers:

As of 3:24 p.m., 26,245 Austin Energy customers are without power due to 116 active outages, according to the utility's outage map.

Outages are being reported all over the Austin area, with the greatest concentration in the North Lamar and Braker Lane area.

What they're saying:

Austin Energy says that its crews are working 24/7 to resolve the outages and restore power.

All available crews are in service, according to the utility, which added that it is also bringing in additional crews to help work through the outages.

What you can do:

If you're an Austin Energy customer and experiencing a power outage, you can report the outage online here or call 512-322-9100. For emergencies, dial 911 immediately.

Lakeway outage

Dig deeper:

Lakeway Police says about 600 Austin Energy customers are without power near Lohmans Crossing and Lakeway Boulevard, and south to the police department.

Police says the outage is due to a tree falling on the power lines and there is currently no estimate on when power will be restored.

What's causing the outages?

Big picture view:

Austin Energy says the outages are being caused by extremely high winds sweeping through the area. Those winds can then lead to broken tree limbs and damaged electrical equipment.

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for all of Central Texas.