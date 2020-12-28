Austin program gives people impacted by COVID-19 temporary work

As the pandemic continues to loom across the city, Austin is looking to give a helping hand.

"It’s a way for them to regain income, get back to work while also gaining skills training and experience and conservation and green jobs," said Daniel Culotta, program manager of the Austin Civilian Conservation Corps.

The ACCC was formed this year by the city in an effort to help people get back to work and back on their feet.

"There’s some people of lost some income, there’s some people have lost all their income, there are people who have jobs that they no longer feel safe in," said Culotta. "We want to provide this opportunity both to help people get back on their feet stabilize where they are but also if they desire to get a real training and advancement opportunity in new conservation and green focus careers."

Culotta said the program offers different types of jobs to the people who apply. A lot of them include green type jobs like assisting at city parks. "That’s anything from trail building, trail maintenance, landscape improvement, tree care, tree maintenance, they also have wildfire fuel mitigation," said Culotta.

The problem could also set you up with organizations across the city to do other jobs like install art murals. Culotta said the goal of these different types of jobs is to also help people stay on their feet.

"An important point to notice in these programs we include trading and certification that can help people move forward into their next step along in their career," said Culotta.

All these jobs are paid a minimum of $15 an hour and the entire program is funded through the city, Applications are accepted on the city‘s website.

"Our only main requirement is that you have been economically impacted by the COVID pandemic other than that there’s not very many requirements you don’t need much experience," said Culotta.

This program was inspired by a national movement to help people get back to work during the Great Depression.

