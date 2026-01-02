These are the best places to stargaze in the Lone Star State

The Brief Texas is home to more than 20 certified Dark Sky Places. Dark Sky International designates locales that shield and reduce lighting to provide stargazing-friendly areas. The sites span both urban and rural areas and include state and national parks.



If you want to get a marvelous view of a meteor shower or a stunning scene of stars, there are lots of places to choose from in Texas.

Dark Sky International has more than 20 sites across the state that are certified as being dark-sky friendly, offering the best view of the cosmos.

Most of these are clustered in Central Texas, just to the west of Austin, but there are several in the wide-open spaces of West Texas, as well.

Here’s a closer look at some of the best places to stargaze in the Lone Star State. Click here for the full list of certified Dark Sky Places in Texas.

Big Bend National Park

It’s no surprise that the sprawling landscape of Big Bend National Park along the Rio Grande is among the top places to peer into space in the state. It was designated a Dark Sky Park in 2012.

"Its great distance from major urban centers renders the skies over Big Bend among the darkest in North America," Dark Sky International wrote on its website.

The night sky appears over the Santa Elena Canyon on the U.S.-Mexico border on March 15, 2024 in Big Bend National Park, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

This giant pink granite dome rises from the countryside about 15 miles north of Fredericksburg, Texas. It was designated a Dark Sky Park in 2014.

"Enchanted Rock has hosted star parties for park visitors since 2011," Dark Sky International wrote on its website.

The dome of Enchanted Rock rises above a lake at the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Texas. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department / FOX Local)

Fredericksburg

Speaking of Fredericksburg, Texas, the seat of Gillespie County was designated an International Dark Sky Community in 2020. The German heritage of the city’s historic district landed it on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

Attendees walk through the 45th Oktoberfest festival on Oct. 4, 2025 in Fredericksburg, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Lakewood Village

Lakewood Village is one of the towns in an urban area that is stargazing-friendly. Located on the northern side of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex along the shores of Lewisville Lake, it was designated an International Dark Sky Community in 2019.

The Northern Lights glow red above Lakewood Village, Texas, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Town of Lakewood Village/Facebook / FOX Local)

Copper Breaks State Park

Located near the Texas Panhandle, Cooper Breaks State Park was designated a Dark Sky Park in 2014. It is situated about 13 miles south of Quanah and contains two small lakes and nearly 10 miles of trails.

"Small amounts of copper, insufficient for commercial mining purposes, can be found in the area clay," Dark Sky International wrote on its website.

The park has been hosting so-called "Star Walks" and other astronomy programs since 1996, according to Dark Sky International.

The Milky Way is visible at Copper Breaks State Park. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department / FOX Local)