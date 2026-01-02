Firefighter injured when apartment collapses during Pflugerville blaze

article

The Brief A firefighter suffered minor injuries after part of an apartment building collapsed during a fire in Pflugerville. Crews say the blaze may have damaged about two dozen apartments, with no serious civilian injuries. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.



What we know:

Around 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which the Travis County Emergency Services District 2 says began shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

The fire happened in the 14000 block of Renaissance Court in Pflugerville.

A partial roof collapse happened during the fire, resulting in an officer taking minor injuries. TCESD2 said he was treated and evaluated.

Some residents were evaluated at the scene for smoke exposure, but no serious injuries were reported.

Officials estimate around 24 apartments may have been affected.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is being investigated.