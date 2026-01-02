Victim identified in 1st Austin homicide of 2026

The Brief Austin police identified Isaiah Atkinson as the city’s first homicide victim of 2026. He was shot during a New Year’s Eve party on North Lamar Boulevard shortly after midnight. The shooter has not been identified, and police are asking the public for tips and video.



The first Austin homicide victim of 2026 has been identified.

The man was shot in the chest at a New Year's Eve party not long after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Homicide victim identified

What's new:

The victim has been identified as Isaiah Atkinson.

Atkinson was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the scene in the 7000 block of North Lamar Blvd.

Officials now believe Atkinson was shot while inside the venue where he was attending a party for New Year's Eve.

Police are still searching for an unidentified suspect.

First homicide of 2026

Austin PD is investigating Atkinson's death as the first homicide case of the year.

This was believed to have been an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Shooter still at large

What you can do:

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify any witnesses and suspects who may have attended the party at the venue.

They're asking nearby residents to review any installed video surveillance systems that may have captured any video or audio of this incident.

They're also interested in any cell phone or social media posts that may capture the moments leading up to, during, and after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.