Austin protesters at State Capitol call on President Trump to "Help Iran"

A sea of Iranian flags waved in front of the State Capitol on Sunday afternoon, as chants filled the air in support of the ongoing protests in Iran.

"Freedom for Iran"

What we know:

"Freedom, Freedom for Iran," was screamed by hundreds who hoped to see the end of the current government in control of the country.

Widespread protests swept across the country two weeks ago, as Iranians took the streets in opposition to rising inflammation and economic instability which has soared in recent years.

Rising death toll and blackouts

Several encounters with government security forces have turned deadly, with activists estimating that at least 544 people have been killed. 496 are said to be protesters while 48 are supposedly security forces. Another 10,600 people have been detained during the protests.

Internet access has also been cut off for millions across the country, as government officials plunged the country into an internet blackout on Thursday.

The human cost

What they're saying:

"We are all crying when we are watching the news. We are all crying, you know, bursting to tears because we cannot do anything about that," said Avat Kiomarsi, who fled Iran years ago. Her parents are currently taking part in the countrywide protests.

"My parents are actually back in Iran. My mom goes to the protest. She is 68, but she said that I'm going to go, it doesn’t matter. "

"The last I talked to my cousins was three days ago or four days ago, but that was before the blackout, so they said they're okay, but a lot of people are very concerned on almost everybody here has someone back home," said Neda Alrobaire, who helped to organize Sunday’s protest in front of the Capital.

Avat Kiomarsi

Several of the demonstrators themselves had fled Iran in recent years, citing a lack of political and religious freedom as one of the leading causes in leaving the country.

"I remember I was there until 2013 before I moved to America, how we feared the regime. I couldn’t even speak a word," said Kiarash, a young man protesting in front of the Capitol.

"As soon as you speak up, obviously you get killed, or we have to flee the country. I've been here for 25 years because of that, because I'm not Muslim, so that's why I'm here," Neda told FOX 7.

Demanding action

Local perspective:

Beyond the chants for Iran’s freedom, chants could be heard calling for U.S. support of the protesters, with the crowd screaming, "Donald Trump help Iran."

"I voted for him. I’m a proud voter of President Trump. I cannot dictate him what to do, but I at least expect him to make the right decision and support the Iranian people," said Kiarash.

Several signs were also carried which depicted Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah (king), who was thrown out of power when the revolution swept through Iran in 1979. Many of Sunday’s demonstrators see him as the most viable option to assume power if the Iranian regime is overthrown.

"Prince Reza Pahlavi is the best alternative that one can find at the moment. I hope the president makes the right decision and trusts him as the best alternative," said Kiarash.

U.S. weighs military options

Dig deeper:

Earlier in the week, President Trump made his view on the protests clear, telling the media, "I've made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved. We will hit them hard where it hurts."

As of Sunday, Trump and his national security team have been considering potential options that could be taken against Iran, including cyberattacks and direct strikes by the U.S. or Israel. President Trump has confirmed that his administration was working to set up a meeting with Iranian officials but warned he may have to act first as the death toll in the country continues to rise.