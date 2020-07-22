Austin Public Health discusses latest information on COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health held its weekly briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus.
Health officials discussed the latest data on COVID-19 and also answered questions from the media.
Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette were all online for the briefing.
Some highlights:
- Dr. Escott says hospitals are doing well but are strained, especially the personnel. He says more staffing is needed right now.
- A record number of testing was done in Travis County last week, Dr. Escott says. "I think we're doing a good job at testing."
- Officials applauded those wearing masks, social distancing and continued to stress the importance of doing both
