Austin Public Health officials express concern over latest COVID-19 data

Austin Public Health has evaluated the latest COVID-19 numbers and the latest models and officials say they have some concerns, especially when it comes to the troubling trend of hospitalizations in the area.

At its weekly update today, APH says we are in Stage Four of restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 but that could change.

Dr. Mark Escott said that the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is at 75. The threshold to move to Stage Five, which is the most strict, is between 70 and 123.

APH will be meeting with stakeholders, including the University of Texas, to help make a decision. Officials encourage everyone to go ahead and stay home and only leave the house if necessary.

The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and yesterday Texas broke a new record surpassing 10,000 cases in a single day.

Statewide hospitalizations jumped by nearly 600 and locally Travis County has more than 12,000 confirmed cases.

The most recent Travis County Commissioners meeting addressed access to COVID-19 testing in areas that show great need like Pflugerville.

Dr. Escott says the Austin Public Health is working with Community Care to target testing in areas that can handle the traffic.

This week the City of Austin has opened up two new walk-up and drive-thru testing sites on the east side of town.

