Austin Public Health provides update on COVID-19

Published 
Coronavirus in Central Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health officials are discussing the latest data and answering questions from the media about the coronavirus in Austin-Travis County.

The update comes a day after Governor Greg Abbott announced that Austin is among the 19 hospital regions in Texas where several businesses will be able to expand to 75% capacity.

The governor made the announcement Thursday because of the current count of active COVID-19 cases which he says has been cut by more than two-thirds.

For the regions getting the green-light, expansion is conditional. Hospitalization rates must be at less than 15% for seven straight days.

The types of businesses allowed to expand include restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums, and libraries.

