Austin Public Health to incrementally expand vaccine appointments

Austin Public Health says it is expanding the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning April 5 to more people while still prioritizing age and risk for severe disease.

Along with ongoing efforts to focus on those disproportionately impacted by the virus, APH will be expanding vaccine appointments to the following:

Monday, April 5 (7 a.m. - 10 a.m.): 1A/1B/1C + childcare providers and educators

Monday, April 5 (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.): 1A/1B/1C + childcare providers and educators, and all individuals 40+

If there are additional appointments:

Thursday, April 8 (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.): 1A/1B/1C + childcare providers and educators, and all individuals 40+

While main appointment releases have been happening on Mondays, release times and dates can vary week to week as operations change. The scheduler will be open until the stated closing time or when all appointments are filled.

If you are part of one of the groups that will be able to schedule appointments this evening, and have not pre-registered through APH, please visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19-Vaccines for more information. If you are already pre-registered, log in to covid19.austintexas.gov during the appointment release times to join the queue.

APH will again notify the public when appointment scheduling expands beyond these groups.

UPDATE FOR THOSE GETTING SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE

APH says it is now scheduling second doses 3-5 days in advance of the 28-day mark. As a result, APH is updating the second dose walk-up policy:

If you are more than 28 days past your first dose from APH, and have not received a second dose appointment, you can walk-up to any of our vaccine sites and present your CDC vaccination card.

If you have an appointment and walk-up to a different site and/or at a different time, you will be turned away and asked to arrive for your scheduled appointment.

If you cannot make your scheduled second dose appointment, officials ask that you log in to your account at covid19.austintexas.gov and cancel your second dose appointment. They say by doing this the system will reschedule you for a second dose at a later date.

If you do not cancel your second dose appointment online, call 311 or 512-974-2000 and provide your name and number and the APH Equity Line will call you back to reschedule.

