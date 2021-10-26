Austin Public Health worried about another COVID-19 surge this winter

The number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations continues to drop across Central Texas.

"First of all I would like to thank the APH team, all the local healthcare providers, and this community for working so hard to reduce our numbers," said Dr. Desmar Walkes the Austin Public Health medical director.

While Travis County continues to sit at stage three, the numbers of new cases are similar to earlier this summer during the beginning of the surge.

APH reported at the beginning of this week about 200 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 in the ICU, and 43 on ventilators.

Dr. Walkes said the majority of these cases are with those unvaccinated. "We see that our vaccines have held up and have prevented hospitalizations and deaths and those who were vaccinated."

Just because the numbers are beginning to go down does not mean it’s time to let up, Dr. Walkes said if we relax now we risk another possible surge like they’re seeing in other countries. "We may see surges in the November December time frame and that’s postulated because of the decreased measures of masking and social distancing."

As it stands about 72% of Travis County is fully vaccinated, Williamson County is at 70%.

Right now, booster shots are available in Central Texas. Austin public health recommends the following groups to look into them.

Those 65 or older.

Those 18 or older who have underlying conditions, live in long-term healthcare settings, and those who work or live with people at high risk.

Those with questions about booster shots are urged to talk to the doctor.

