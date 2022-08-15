6 Austin Public Library locations to reopen Sundays

Six Austin Public Library locations will be opening and offering services on Sundays beginning September 11, 2022.

The Central Library, four branch libraries, and the Austin History Center will be open to the public on Sundays for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six locations, which will be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays:

Austin Central Library710 W. César Chávez St.

Austin History Center810 Guadalupe St.

Little Walnut Creek Branch835 W. Rundberg Ln.

Manchaca Road Branch5500 Menchaca Rd.

Ruiz Branch1600 Grove Blvd.

Spicewood Springs Branch8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.

Austin Public Library has been gradually expanding hours and services since closing in-person services in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several locations have offered Sunday hours in the past but when Austin Public Library expanded service hours in March 2022, Sunday hours could not be restored due to staffing shortages. Library officials say they've prioritized filling vacancies as quickly as possible in order to restore Sunday services.

"We are thrilled that we will be able to return to providing library services to the Austin community seven days a week," stated Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks in a news release.

"We know that many in the community appreciated the convenience of being able to access their libraries on Sundays, and I am pleased that we have the capacity to bring back this service," Weeks added.