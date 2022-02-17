Austin Public Library to eliminate overdue fines following council vote

Fines for overdue library materials are no more at the Austin Public Library.

The Austin City Council voted unanimously Thursday to eliminate these fines following a unanimous recommendation from the Austin Library Commission earlier this year.

The library says that late fees create a financial barrier for many people in accessing library materials, and have been found to be an ineffective way of encouraging materials returns. Studies of libraries in other communities that have eliminated late fines have found that ending late fines actually results in a higher rate of books being returned, as people are less likely to avoid the library if they are not concerned about having to pay money.

In 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution encouraging libraries throughout the nation to discontinue fees for overdue library materials as a mechanism to increase library usage and expand access for all populations. Over 400 libraries in the United States have already removed fines for overdue materials.

Already existing fines will not be retroactively eliminated as part of this, but the library says it is investigating equitable ways to help cardholders with existing fines so that they may continue using their cards. Patrons will still be required to pay for lost or damaged library materials.

The library says cardholders with unpaid fees totaling $24.99 or less can still check out materials. Customers with unpaid fines or fees over $24.99 cannot check out materials.

Anyone needing to work out a payment plan can contact Customer Service at 512-974-7475 to discuss options. Anyone needing financial support to pay off fines can contact the Library Foundation by calling 512-542-0076 or emailing info@austinlibrary.org to discuss options.

The library says that even if patrons are unable to use their card to check out materials, they can still use public computers and Wi-Fi, read books, do research, attend Library events and use most online databases in-house.

In 2018, the Austin Public Library eliminated fines for overdue children’s materials. Also, in 2021, the Library exempted all children currently enrolled in a school in Travis County from the non-resident User Fee.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter