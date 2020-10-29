Austin Regional Clinic accepting kids 12-17 for COVID-19 vaccine trials

COVID-19 has been with us for more than 7 months now, and people are growing weary, especially going into the holidays.

“We are going into coronavirus season. Unlike the summer, the Fall and Winter can be a difficult period,” said Dr. Brian Metzger, St. David’s Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases.

That is why a vaccine is highly anticipated by both the American public and doctors.

“We are all suffering from the impact of the pandemic,” said Dr. Anas Daghestani with the Austin Regional Clinic. They were chosen by Pfizer to participate in vaccine trials, but now, they will start to enroll children ages 12 to 17.

“In two days they would like us to stop enrolling adults and to expand into the new indication that the CDC has approved which is age 12-17, and that will be starting soon and we will continue through Thanksgiving and probably beyond that as well,” said Daghestani.

Daghestani understands some parents may not be very comfortable allowing their kids to participate. But he said you can trust the science.

“There is a reason that the CDC started with only adults and then seen enough data and safety saying ok we are comfortable expanding to that age. We all would be concerned, not only as a physician but as a father of an eight-year-old, 14-year-old and a 20-year-old. I can definitely understand how to think about it as a doctor and as a parent,” he said.

The trial will consist of phases, just like the adult trials, with the kids getting two shots and doing a follow-up months later. ARC said Pfizer is the first vaccine trial to include kids.

“We know for a fact this is usually a population that rarely has severe consequences from COVID. We all want our kids to have a normal school experience, and we want to protect the teachers, parents and grandparents,” said Daghestani.

Daghestani is optimistic that a vaccine can be approved and distributed by the first half of next year. “A vaccine is a hope for us to get things open again, to get kids back in school, get universities open and things back running,” he said.

To request to participate in the trial, call 512-225-5931.

