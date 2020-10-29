ARC Clinical Research enrolling children for COVID-19 vaccine trial

ARC Clinical Research, Austin Regional Clinic’s medical research department that enables clinical trials, has announced that it's looking to enroll children 12-17 years old in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

ARC has already enrolled more than 200 adult patients since the trial began in early August 2020. Pfizer announced it was expanding the trial to younger patients on October 14 and chose ARC as one of the research facilities.

Officials say the study intends to prove the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine compound.

The study phases for children 12-17-years-old are identical to that of the adults, including a vaccine series of two shots and months of follow-up. Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine trial to include children, and other research facilities around the country have already started enrolling 12-17-year-olds.

Participants will be compensated for their time and contributions to the clinical study. All COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial services will be delivered at ARC Clinical Research Wilson Parke, located at 11714 Wilson Parke Ave., Suite 150 in Austin’s Four Points neighborhood.

To start the enrollment process for the COVID-19 vaccine study, please go to ARCclinicalresearch.com and click the orange [Request to Participate] button or call 512-225-5931.

Dr. Gretchen Crook, Principal Investigator for ARC Clinical Research, said in a news release, “Making sure we study the vaccine among all populations who will need to use it is a top priority. The virus is not going away anytime soon and developing a vaccine that is safe for all people of all ages is the most promising path to save lives and help us reconnect with our friends and family and return to the activities we all enjoy.”

