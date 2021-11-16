Austin resident claims $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize

A resident of Austin has claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

The second-tier prize is worth $1 million and was for the drawing on November 5. The ticket was bought at Lamar Grocery on 2238 South Lamar Boulevard.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-15-20-66-68), but not the Mega Ball number (18).

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot but still walk away winners.

The starting jackpot for Mega Millions is $20 million and there is a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

For more information about Mega Millions and the Texas Lottery you can go here.

