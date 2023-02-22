Suspects accused of robbing 3 Austin banks arrested

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Zachary Hughes

The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested two serial bank robbery suspects.

Police said on Jan. 26, officers responded to a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank at 501 S. Congress Avenue.

The suspect, captured on surveillance video, presented a note to the teller demanding money. Detectives spoke with witnesses, obtained evidence, and continued the investigation.

On Feb. 10, officers responded to a bank robbery at Chase Bank, located at 9739 Great Hills Trail.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a note, and demanded money. Once again, the suspect was seen on video and matched the suspect's description in the robbery at Wells Fargo in Austin.

Additionally, the note collected had similar wording and handwriting.

APD detectives shared information about the suspects and the robberies with surrounding law enforcement agencies. Dallas Police Department (DPD) investigators contacted APD.

DPD were also investigating a bank robbery in Garland at 1st National Bank on Jan. 28, two days after the robbery at the Wells Fargo on S. Congress Avenue in Austin.

DPD detectives provided surveillance video from that robbery, which showed the same suspect wearing the same clothing from the robbery at Wells Fargo on S. Congress Avenue. Surveillance video also showed the suspect vehicle.

On Feb. 16, officers responded to a bank robbery at Wells Fargo, located at 13000 N IH 35.

Violent Crimes Task Force officers were in the area and immediately found a suspect vehicle that matched the vehicle seen in DPD's surveillance video. As officers continued to follow the vehicle, detectives confirmed its involvement in the bank robbery.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Rickey Moore and Zachary Hughes.

Detectives interviewed Moore and Hughes, who confessed to their involvement in the three robberies in Austin and one in Garland. The investigation revealed that Moore lived in Bell County and Hughes lived in McClennan County.

Moore and Hughes were arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail.

Detectives drove to Waco to execute a search warrant of a home that Moore and Hughes were known to frequent. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks Unit quickly responded and assisted by securing the home and individuals inside before APD investigators arrived. APD detectives joined FAST unit members and searched the residence, ultimately recovering evidence linking Moore and Hughes to the robberies.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.