Austin serial killer Raul Meza is no longer being investigated for any other murders: APD

Austin police are no longer investigating serial killer Raul Meza for any other murders in Austin.

The daughter of one of the victims is pushing for work to continue.

What they're saying:

Last year, Meza accepted a plea deal, agreeing to two life sentences in exchange for confessing to killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and Jesse Fraga in 2023. He had previously spent time in jail for the 1982 murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page.

Despite his life sentence, Austin police told FOX 7 last October that criminal investigations were continuing.

"We still have four cases so we're still waiting for DNA testing to come back on to determine if we have any linkage to him or not," Austin Police Homicide Detective Patrick Reed said in October 2024.

A year later, APD said there are no known links to other cases.

"When I found out they reopened it, I was excited, I was elated, I was like yes, let’s do this, and for a whole year it just seems like they kind of gave us false hope," Gloria Lofton’s daughter, Christina Fultz, said.

Fultz found out the case was closed through a text message.

"You could have done it better, so do better," Fultz said.

She said she still has questions.

"It took away the hope that we thought that they were doing some actual digging and got the Secret Service involved, and then it got taken away from us. I don’t understand. They never explained why, so we would like to know still," Fultz said.

Fultz said she is still pushing for other cold cases to be looked into for the victims’ families.

"Those people still need answers, they might not get all of it, but I know what it feels like to get that answer and have some sort of closure and it's important also to make sure that the people, other than Raul himself, the accountability also from Austin Police and from the DA," Fultz said.

APD said Meza’s DNA is still on file and the cold case unit has the ability to run those tests if necessary.