Austin Shakespeare presents 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in Zilker Park

Since 1984, Austin Shakespeare has brought classical theater to Central Texas.

The organization is bringing back its "Free Shakespeare in Zilker Park" with the romantic comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

Shows will be Thursdays through Sundays beginning at 8 p.m. through May 29 at the Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater located at 2206 William Barton Drive.

The production is made possible in collaboration with the City of Austin's Park and Recreation Department.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" is the colorful outdoor story of young lovers made crazy by fairy tinkering.

"We are thrilled to bring Austin-tatious creativity to what has been hailed as Shakespeare’s ‘perfect comedy’ with professional Austin actors playing lovers, fairies and comics, featuring a pop music mix by L.B. Bartholomee," said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella in a news release.