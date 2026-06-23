Austin shooting: Police looking for 2 suspects who were injured and fled scene

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The Brief Austin Police Department looking for 2 male suspects involved in a shooting The shooting happened on May 24 at around 4:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of Northgate Boulevard



The Austin Police Department is looking for two male suspects involved in a shooting.

The backstory:

APD says the shooting happened at around 4:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of Northgate Boulevard on Sunday, May 24.

Two suspects involved in the shooting were injured and fled the scene.

Police are actively investigating the case and are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.