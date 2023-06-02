Police searching for suspects in Austin shooting that injured a man

Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a March shooting in Austin that injured a man.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect #1. (Austin Police Department)

On Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 1:14 a.m., Austin police officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of North I-35 service road.

Police and medics with ATCEMS arrived at the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound in one leg. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit believe the victim and another man were walking when one of three suspects, unknown to the victims, shot at them.

The suspects were traveling in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that was last seen heading north on the frontage road.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Hispanic

Male

Approximately 30-years-old

Heavy set

Gap in his front teeth

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and a Nike hat.

Suspect #2 is described as:

Hispanic

Male

Skinny

Short

Approximately 25 to 30-years-old

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and a money print hat with a marijuana leaf logo.

Suspect #3 is described as:

Hispanic

Male

Medium build

Approximately 20-years-old

He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Chevrolet

Silverado 2500

2014 or newer

Silver in color

Black wheels

Black running boards

Tow mirrors.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-4940. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.