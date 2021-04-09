One with critical life-threatening injuries after scooter, vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult was transported to the emergency room at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas after getting into a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter.
According to ATCEMS, the collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and West Riverside Drive. First responders transported one adult patient with critical life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are being warned to expect possible closures for an investigation into what caused the crash, according to ATCEMS.