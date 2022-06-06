Austin enters Stage 1 for water restrictions

Scaling back the use of yard irrigation systems is a big focus of Austin's Stage 1 water restrictions.

"We want folks to, you know, take care of the appropriate maintenance for your irrigation systems, make sure that they're watering in the right places and only the right places. Let's keep that water on the lawn where it's appropriate," said Kevin Crittendon with Austin Water.

Stage one isn’t a shut down, the rules provide some options for residential customers.

You can see the full schedule for watering below:

Residential:

Hose-end Sprinklers - ​two days per week - midnight to 8 a.m. and/or 7 p.m. to midnight Even address - Thursday, Sunday Odd address - Wednesday, Saturday

Even address - Thursday, Sunday

Odd address - Wednesday, Saturday

Automatic Irrigation -one day per week - midnight to 8 a.m. and/or 7 p.m. to midnight (Residential customers may also water a second day with a hose-end sprinkler) Even address - Thursday Odd address - Wednesday

Even address - Thursday

Odd address - Wednesday

Commerical/ multi-family/ public schools:

​ Hose-end Sprinklers or Automatic Irrigation - ​ ​one day per week - midnight to 8 a.m. and/or 7 p.m. to midnight Even address - Tuesday Odd address - Friday

Even address - Tuesday

Odd address - Friday

Wasting water is prohibited

Washing vehicles at home is permitted with an auto shut-off hose or bucket

Charity car washes may only be held at a commercial car wash

Fountains must recirculate water

Restaurants may not serve water unless requested by a customer

Patio misters at commercial properties (including restaurants and bars) may only operate between 4 p.m. and midnight

Commercial power/pressure washing equipment must meet efficiency requirements

The last time Austin was under Stage 1 water restrictions was back in 2018. Stage 1, this time, was triggered once again by the lower water levels on Lake Travis and Buchannan. The trigger point for combined capacity of the two lakes is 1.4 million cubic feet.

"So the next trigger point would be if we fall below combined stores of 900,000 acre feet of storage. So we've got a lot of water still left in the lakes. And again, we want to be judicious and make sure we use it as efficiently as we can," said Crittendon.

The last time Austin was in stage 2, it was during a long-running drought, essentially lasting from the fall of 2012 until spring 2016. A repeat may not be in the forecast, according to Crittendon.

"So at this point, LCRA, Lower Colorado River Authority, who is a regional operator of the Highland Lakes, is projecting that we likely won't see a stage two drought through the rest of the summer," said Crittendon.

Here is a list of permitted uses under Stage 1:

Washing vehicles at home.

Charity car washes (only at a commercial car wash).

Decorative fountains must recirculate

Glass of water at a restaurant by request.

Commercial patio misters can only run between 4 and midnight.

Pressure washing equipment must meet efficiency standards.

The call for conservation is not just for water. The hot forecast is also expected to increase demand from the power grid. Making a few adjustments now can make a big difference, according to Matt Mitchell with Austin Energy.

"Closing blinds and shades that are facing that western afternoon sun. Raising the temperature on your thermostat, turning on your fans, unplugging those appliances that you're not using and just being smart. It makes a really big difference in your energy bill and the amount of energy that you're consuming. That's good for the customer and that's also good for the grid," said Mitchell.

For more information, click here.