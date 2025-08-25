Austin 'street takeovers': Charge dismissed for suspect accused of organizing event

The Brief The suspect accused of organizing the Austin street takeovers had his charge dismissed The suspect was accused of putting the event together and faced a deadly conduct charge for it The deadly conduct charge for the street takeover has since been dismissed



The charge has been dismissed against the suspect who was accused of organizing the street takeover in South Austin two years ago.

In the arrest papers, street takeovers are defined as reckless behavior involving burnouts, drift driving, doughnuts, and ‘ghosting,’ where drivers climb out of the moving vehicle.

Featured article

‘Street takeovers’ in Austin

The backstory:

The South Austin street takeover occurred at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard on July 29, 2023, outside the Barton.

"They block off the intersections. Almost like, if they had the free will to do it."

Jacobi Patrick Erickson was suspected of putting the event together and faced a deadly conduct charge for it.

Court records show his Instagram messages leading up to the street takeover, which detailed his plans and the purchase of a Dodge Challenger RT, only four days prior.

Erickson even discussed throwing police off the trail by calling the San Antonio Police Department and reporting the event that was happening there. Erickson also livestreamed the street takeover at 5:35 p.m., according to records.

The street takeovers got so bad in Austin, at the time, that Governor Greg Abbott got involved. He requested help from Texas DPS and the Austin Police Department. It is one of the reasons why the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force was created.

"Same thing that happened in February. They were just doing burnouts and stuff, and I mean, vandalizing the street."

The deadly conduct charge for the street takeover has since been dismissed after he entered a guilty plea in another case.

According to court documents, Erickson was convicted of aggravated assault involving family violence that happened just three months later in October 2023.

Erickson was given two years of deferred adjudication and is required to complete 80 hours of community service.