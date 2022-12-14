Austin man involved in murder-for-hire scheme pleads guilty

One of the suspects in a murder for hire scheme allegedly plotted by an Austin car dealer made a guilty plea on Wednesday.

Gilad Peled pleaded guilty to the charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting, and kidnapping resulting in death.

Peled was indicted alongside Bryon Brockway, Adam Carey and Erik Charles Maund last December in the kidnapping and murder of Holly Williams and William Lanway.

RELATED STORY: Austin auto dealer allegedly tried to have co-conspirator killed while in prison

Authorities say Peled facilitated payment from Maund to Brockway and Carey to kill the Nashville couple in March 2020.

According to court documents, Maund would travel to Nashville often where he occasionally met with Williams. Her boyfriend, Lanway, threatened to expose their relationship if Maund, who is married, didn't pay up.

Peled was allegedly offered an additional $50,000 by Maund to arrange another hit of one of the co-conspirators in Williams and Lanway's murder.

Peled faces life in prison, and he will be sentenced in April 2023. Maund and the other defendants are still pending trial.