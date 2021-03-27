Austin taco shop still serving after snowstorm, hail damages roof

Brazas Taco House on Airport Blvd. is fighting to stay open after a year of constant hurdles.

"I came in to work on Thursday and the owner was just cleaning out the water," said Ladi Santos, an employee.

Thursday morning’s hail storm had caused their roof to sink in partially, after it was already damaged by February’s snowstorm.

"The snowstorm was the one that did most of the damage," said Santos. "We made a slight fix to it when the insurance was called, but then the hail storm came in and there was no more slight fix."

They remained open on Friday and Saturday, serving to-go orders out of one side of their building.

"It’s already been a lot with the pandemic and everything, our sales have been down pretty significantly," said Santos. "I was out of work for two months almost since it’s a family-owned business and not that big."

She said the employees in the kitchen are all brothers. The owner had stepped in to help cook on Saturday after one of their cooks called out.

The city came and inspected the building on Friday. They’re now waiting for someone else to come further assess the damage and let them know what they can do to fix it.

In the meantime, they’re trying not to have to close again.

"Everybody’s kind of like telling us not to close but we’re just like, we can’t do much," said Santos. "We’re hoping not to close either."

Brazas Taco House is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 6801 Airport Blvd.