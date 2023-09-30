Austin police searching for bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man suspected in two robberies at the same bank.
Officials say he first hit the A-Plus Federal Credit Union on East Highway 290 on June 21. He then robbed the same bank Thursday afternoon.
Police say he threatened to shoot a teller and got away with some cash.
Police are not sure if he was armed, or if he left in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as:
- A man in his early 20s
- Around 5'5" tall
- Thin build
- Hair in dreads or twists that go past his nose.
If you have any information, contact APD's Robbery Unit or call Crime Stoppers.