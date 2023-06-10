Expand / Collapse search

Austin announces cooling centers as temperatures reach triple digits

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The central Texas summer has begun, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees and beyond beginning next week.

Austin is opening a number of cooling centers throughout the city for the summer so that residents can have some help beating the heat.

Here's a list of public facilities the city is using as cooling centers:

North Austin

  • Gus Garcia Recreation Center
  • Hancock Recreation Center
  • Northwest Recreation Center
  • Pickfair Recreation Center
  • Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center
  • Dottie Jordan Recreation Center

Central Austin

  • Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center
  • Delores Duffie Recreation Center
  • Givens Recreation Center
  • Mendez Recreation Center
  • Parque Zaragoza
  • Turner Roberts Recreation Center
  • Alamo Recreation Center
  • Austin Recreation Center
  • Camacho Activity Center

South Austin

  • Dittmar Recreation Center
  • Dove Springs Recreation Center
  • Montopolis Recreation Center
  • South Austin Recreation Center

Senior Programs

  • Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center
  • Lamar Senior Activity Center
  • South Austin Senior Activity Center

Cultural Centers

  • Austin Nature and Science Center
  • Doughtery Arts Center
  • Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
  • Asian American Resource Center
  • George Washington Carver Cultural Center

A complete list, including location hours and contact information, can be found below.