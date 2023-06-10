Austin announces cooling centers as temperatures reach triple digits
AUSTIN, Texas - The central Texas summer has begun, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees and beyond beginning next week.
Austin is opening a number of cooling centers throughout the city for the summer so that residents can have some help beating the heat.
Here's a list of public facilities the city is using as cooling centers:
North Austin
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center
- Hancock Recreation Center
- Northwest Recreation Center
- Pickfair Recreation Center
- Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center
- Dottie Jordan Recreation Center
Central Austin
- Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center
- Delores Duffie Recreation Center
- Givens Recreation Center
- Mendez Recreation Center
- Parque Zaragoza
- Turner Roberts Recreation Center
- Alamo Recreation Center
- Austin Recreation Center
- Camacho Activity Center
South Austin
- Dittmar Recreation Center
- Dove Springs Recreation Center
- Montopolis Recreation Center
- South Austin Recreation Center
Senior Programs
- Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center
- Lamar Senior Activity Center
- South Austin Senior Activity Center
Cultural Centers
- Austin Nature and Science Center
- Doughtery Arts Center
- Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
- Asian American Resource Center
- George Washington Carver Cultural Center
A complete list, including location hours and contact information, can be found below.