Austin announces cooling centers as temperatures reach triple digits

The central Texas summer has begun, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees and beyond beginning next week.

Austin is opening a number of cooling centers throughout the city for the summer so that residents can have some help beating the heat.

Here's a list of public facilities the city is using as cooling centers:

Gus Garcia Recreation Center

Hancock Recreation Center

Northwest Recreation Center

Pickfair Recreation Center

Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center

Dottie Jordan Recreation Center

Central Austin

Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center

Delores Duffie Recreation Center

Givens Recreation Center

Mendez Recreation Center

Parque Zaragoza

Turner Roberts Recreation Center

Alamo Recreation Center

Austin Recreation Center

Camacho Activity Center

Dittmar Recreation Center

Dove Springs Recreation Center

Montopolis Recreation Center

South Austin Recreation Center

Senior Programs

Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center

Lamar Senior Activity Center

South Austin Senior Activity Center

Cultural Centers

Austin Nature and Science Center

Doughtery Arts Center

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center

Asian American Resource Center

George Washington Carver Cultural Center

A complete list, including location hours and contact information, can be found below.