Austin Parks offering free weekend shuttle to Zilker Park from One Texas Center

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department is now offering a free shuttle on weekends to Zilker Park from One Texas Center.

The shuttle will operate every 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and during the 4th of July and Labor Day holidays, taking riders to Zilker Park from the One Texas Center parking garage on Barton Springs Road.

The program will start on Saturday, June 25 and run until Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5.

The shuttle is a pilot program to explore alternative transportation and parking options for the park, says the city.

People interested using the service should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket validated on the shuttle bus, says the city. Parking tickets must be validated by the shuttle driver in order to not be charged the $10 parking fee at the parking garage.