City of Austin launches pilot program to clean up graffiti

The Brief City of Austin launches pilot program to remove graffiti on private property Before now complaints were handled by Austin Public Health, but property owners would have to clean it up themselves Those with graffiti on their property should call 311 for an inspector



The City of Austin is launching a pilot program to help clean up graffiti in the community.

What we know:

Historically, graffiti complaints on private property were handled by Austin Public Health, but the property owner would have to clean it themselves. Graffiti on city-owned property is handled by the individual department.

Now, the Department Services Department pilot program, which starts in October, allows the city to help arrange cleanup for free.

Currently, the department doesn't handle graffiti at all.

"The way that the ordinance was written, it did not allow Code to get involved as much as we would have liked to in order to assist in our community," Dedric Knox, division manager for Development Services Department Code Compliance said.

City Council approved the change Thursday.

"This is something that's brand new to us, and we're glad to be a part of it, because it allows us to go out and be with the community and clean the graffiti," Knox said.

The Downtown Commission had recommended graffiti management be centralized under Code Compliance.

"One point that keeps percolating up and up is if we leave this issue alone, it gets worse," Council Member Marc Duchen (District 10) said during the Council meeting. "Abatement is key to managing this challenge."

They will be monitoring data from the program.

"This has been one of the things that I've probably whined about the most. I'm very happy we are moving forward on this," Mayor Kirk Watson said during the meeting.

Dig deeper:

The program is funded by $567,775 from the Clean Community Fee Austinites pay on their electric bills. The money funds four temporary code inspectors and a contract for abatement services.

If an owner doesn't accept free abatement, they have to remove it themselves or get a notice of violation.

"We're hoping that we can make an impact, first of all, and that we make a healthy environment for people," Knox said. "We just want to be a part of the solution and helping to clean it up."

What you can do:

If you have graffiti on your property, call 311, and an inspector will be assigned to look at it.

What's next:

After the year-long pilot program, the city will decide if it becomes permanent.