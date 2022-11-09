Police searching for missing 76-year-old man last seen in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Police said they are looking for Paul Patterson, 76. He was reported missing on Nov. 7, and was last seen on Nov. 6 around 4 p.m. as he was leaving a medical facility near Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.

Patterson needs daily medication and suffers from a cognitive disorder, police said. His family is very concerned about his immediate welfare.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Patterson is described as a white man, about 6'0", weighs about 190 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair with a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a black U.S. Coast Guard baseball cap, brown leather jacket, gray Nike sweatpants, and brown slippers.

If you see Mr. Patterson, please call 9-1-1 immediately.