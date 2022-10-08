Family displaced after fire at NW Austin home

A family of 6 is displaced after a fire at a home in Northwest Austin Saturday.

Flames broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 on Palmbrook Drive near the Brushy Creek greenbelt.

Crews from Cedar Park and Round Rock were called in to assist AFD. They were able to keep the flames contained to the attic area over the garage.

Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical, and it has been ruled an accident. No injuries were reported.



