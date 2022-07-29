Expand / Collapse search

APD identifies man killed in South Austin shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The man killed in a shooting in South Austin has been identified by Austin police.

APD says that officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road just before 8 p.m. July 26. Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Anthony Blaylock on the ground and unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Despite EMS performing CPR, Blaylock died at the scene. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says the investigation shows the shooting started as a disturbance between the pair and a third person which escalated. Detectives have identified a person of interest and the case is still under investigation as Austin's 43rd homicide of 2022.

An autopsy ruled Blaylock's cause of death as gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.