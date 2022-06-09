APD sees recent uptick in 'jugging' cases

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is raising awareness about a recent uptick in "jugging" cases.

A jugging case is when a suspect follows a victim from a bank — including but not limited to large banks, check cashing stores, drive-through bank services, ATMs, and smaller banking branches — to the victim's following location.

There, victims are approached, threatened with violence, or assaulted while the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the cash bag. This crime happens when cash bags are visible as the victim leaves the bank or ATM.

Over the last year, at least 62 occurrences have included juggings at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Chase banks.

Police are asking when you are visiting these financial institutions, to please be aware of your surroundings.

APD suggests these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Take note of anyone that is hanging around in the lobby of the bank or parking lot that does not appear immediately occupied

Try not to be distracted while in the financial institution: on your phone, wearing earbuds, etc.

Notice any vehicles that may follow you out of the parking lot and make sure you are not being followed

Before leaving the counter/ATM after receiving cash, secure it in a different bag (other than the small zipper cash bags or envelopes utilized), such as a briefcase or purse

Lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle

If you believe you are being followed from a financial institution for any length, please call 911 or drive to the nearest police station, fire/ems station.

Speak with security at your bank to see if they can assist you with large withdrawals or if they have any safety suggestions when withdrawing a large amount of cash.

Anyone with information about these types of incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.