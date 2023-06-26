New details released in road rage shooting involving off-duty TCSO deputy

New details have been released in connection with a road rage shooting earlier this month involving an off-duty Travis County Sheriff's deputy in South Austin.

The Austin Police Department says detectives are looking for the other driver involved in the incident and his vehicle.

Detectives are looking for a man, possibly white or Hispanic, who was driving a brown or tan sedan.

Austin police said on June 13, shortly after midnight, the deputy, in his personal vehicle, was involved in an altercation with another driver on the I-35 service road between Stassney and William Cannon Drive.

Investigators said shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The deputy was put on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.