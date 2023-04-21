Austin police issue Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old man

article

The Austin Police Department is searching for James Joseph Moran, a 65-year-old Austin man with cognitive impairment who went missing yesterday.

Moran was last seen at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the corner of Olen Road and Kimble Cove in Austin.

Texas DPS says Moran is a 6-foot-tall white male weighing 170 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a blue and tan baseball cap, a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Officials believe Moran's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, call 911 or contact APD's Missing Person's Unit at 512-974-5250.