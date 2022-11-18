4 arrested after string of storage unit burglaries across Austin

article

Four people were arrested after police said they were involved in several storage unit burglaries.

Austin police said the group is linked to dozens of storage unit burglaries, which resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft. Detectives are still working on identifying victims in these cases, and they believe there are more than 100 additional victims.

Michael Dominic Ruiz, Daniel Gabriel Milner, Rex Daniel Fagile, and Renata Ava Shepherd were arrested. Police said they committed the burglaries over the last six months across Austin.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents should email the APD Burglary Unit at apdburglaryunit@austintexas.gov.