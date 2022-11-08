Police searching for 2 suspects involved in string of vehicle burglaries, stealing credit cards

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two suspects involved in several break-ins.

Police said two people are believed to be involved in several break-ins at the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Rd., stealing multiple credit cards and making different purchases at a store.

Austin police released photos of the two suspects involved. One suspect was described as a Black female with a heavy build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt with the word "INSPIRED", black pants, and orange flip-flops.

The second suspect was described as a Black female, with an average build and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, gray pants with the word "Brooklyn" on her left leg, and white crocs.

A suspect vehicle has been identified as well. Police believe a red Buick Enclave was involved in the thefts as well.

As we approach the end-of-year holiday shopping season, APD wants to remind the community of the importance of not leaving valuable items inside vehicles.

Tips:

Never leave your vehicle unlocked when unoccupied.

Beware of your surroundings and suspicious people when parking your vehicle.

Do not leave valuables in plain sight.

Do not place your valuables in the trunk. Thieves can see you walk away and likely approach your vehicle afterwards.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents should call APD at (512) 974-5320, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.