Austin Trail of Lights in USA Today 2021 Readers' Choice contest

The 57th annual Austin Trail of Lights kicks off this weekend and you can help the event win a contest.

For the fourth year in a row, Austin Trail of Lights has been included in the USA Today's Readers' Choice contest for Best Public Holiday Lights. It's up against displays in San Diego, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Louisville, and more.

You can cast your vote for Austin by clicking here.

A look at the leaderboard as of 8:30 a.m. on November 26 has Austin in 6th place out of 20.

Voting runs through December 6 and you can cast your ballot once a day.

