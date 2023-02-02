Austin trash services resume after suspension due to weather

Austin Resource Recovery is resuming its curbside collections as of Thursday, February 2, but not at full capacity.

In a news conference this morning, officials said they are picking up where they left off on January 31, when trash, recycling, composting, bulk, and brush collections were suspended due to the icy conditions.

City officials say carts, bulk, and brush items should be left at the curb so staff can pick up the items as road conditions improve.

Large storm debris should be cut before it's placed on the curb.

The city is currently working with a nonprofit to figure out how to assist people with mobility issues with cutting their large storm debris.

Collections will continue into the weekend.