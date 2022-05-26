City of Austin offices, facilities close for Memorial Day 2022

In observance of Memorial Day, City of Austin government offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30.

Normal business hours will resume the following day, May 31.

Parks and Recreation

The city says all recreation centers, senior centers, museums and cultural centers will be closed Monday. City of Austin parks, tennis centers and golf courses will be open during regular hours. Deep Eddy, Barton Springs, Big Stacy and Bartholomew pools, along with splash pads, will also be open as normal.

Find all Austin Parks and Recreation facility closure information at AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Animal Center

The AAC will be closed for Memorial Day and will reopen Tuesday.

Austin Public Library

All Austin Public Library locations will be closed on Monday. Library resources will be accessible remotely through the library website: library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Energy

All Utility Customer Service Centers will be closed for Memorial Day.

Utility bill payments can be made at COAutilities.com. Other ways to pay can be found here.

Austin Public Health

APH testing and vaccine sites will be closed from Saturday, May 28 through Memorial Day. Services at these sites will resume on May 31.

Austin Resource Recovery

No changes will occur to trash, recycling and compost collection schedules on Monday, May 30.

For the most up-to-date information on all your ARR collections, use the My Schedule tool or download the Austin Recycles App for your Apple or Android device.



The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center is open by appointment only, for drop off hard-to-recycle items and household hazardous waste. Austin-Travis County residents can schedule a drop-off time through the Austin Recycles mobile app or online.

The city is encouraging Austin residents and visitors to know how they are going to get home before they leave the house for the holiday and graduation celebrations, so they can get home safe. Visit austintexas.gov/gethomesafe to see a list of options.



For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1. Service requests can also be submitted from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.