Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage

The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics.

Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is $19.56 per hour.

City leaders could increase the starting pay to $22 an hour, in addition to raising the city's minimum wage to $20 an hour.