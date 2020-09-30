Austin-Travis County launches Ready Central Texas emergency preparedness app

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management have partnered to launch an emergency preparedness mobile application called Ready Central Texas.

The Ready Central Texas app provides resources and information for citizens across the Central Texas area to better prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies, as well as updates about COVID-19.

The mobile app has a news section, preparedness resources, an emergency plan checklist, informational videos, a document library, and COVID-19 resources from Austin, the State of Texas, and the federal government.

The app is free to download and use is available on Android and iOS devices. You can download the application from the Apple Store and on the Google Play Store.

Officials say the app is another tool Central Texans can use to prepare for emergencies and be alerted about them. They say residents are encouraged to register with Warn Central Texas to receive critical local alerts for natural disasters, weather warnings, evacuation notices, and more by text, phone call, or email.

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management continue to stress the importance of the four key steps to emergency preparedness:

Make a Plan: Make an emergency plan for your household and practice it once a year. Know what you are going to do if your household is together or apart in case a disaster strikes. Build a Kit: Ensure you have some essentials for your household on hand including food, water, medication, and other items to sustain your house for three days. Know your neighbors: Know the people who live in your neighborhood and who would need extra help during a disaster. Stay Informed: Follow trusted resources online to ensure you and your family have the most up to date information during an emergency. Also it is important everyone registers with Warn Central Texas to get emergency alerts for your neighborhood.

For more information, you can go here.