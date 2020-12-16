Austin-Travis County officials ask church leaders to limit in-person services

Austin and Travis County city and public health officials are asking church leaders to limit in-person services. They say with the holiday season, these places could be seeing large groups of people.

St. David’s Episcopal Church in downtown Austin agrees with limiting the amount of contact people have.

“We want to be responsible and we want to be responsible citizens,” said Chuck Treadwell, Rector at St. David’s. “We don't want to be the place where people came to church and got sick. That’s a little antithetical to what we are trying to do.”

They have been remote since March and say while it’s not ideal, it is what is best right now.

“Sort of the very heart of church is worshiping together,” said Treadwell. “Joining together at the Lord’s altar, saying our prayers and singing songs and greeting one another, fellowship and the holy embrace and that's the very definition of church. So, we’ve had to learn how to do this in a very different way.”

They pre-record their sermons and release them on Sundays. Treadwell said they tried to live-stream but found that pre-recording was a better fit. He said it allowed those who lead worship to be at home and worship with their families, as well as virtually with the congregation at the same time.

Treadwell said that in life there will always be times of struggle or hardships, and that’s the backbone of faith.

“It’s not a new experience, it's an uncomfortable experience,” he said. “But, we have a lot of tradition to lean on that gives us hope and encouragement and scripture to read that points us in the direction of trust in God and being patient.”

The Diocese of Austin said its parishes will continue with in-person and live-streamed masses. They said they will continue to follow CDC and recommendations from health authorities.

Below is the full statement provided to FOX 7 Austin News:

“Throughout the pandemic the parishes in the Diocese of Austin have followed safe protocols for the celebration of Mass, based on CDC guidelines and recommendations from health experts. These protocols, which continue to be followed, encourage all congregants at Mass to wear masks, observe safe distances between households, wash or sanitize their hands when entering the church, and receive Holy Communion by the hand. Additionally, parishes disinfect the pews and other touched surfaces between Masses.

We hold to our belief in the sanctity of human life, which calls us to remain vigilant in our care for one another through these proven protocols. We are grateful to our civil and health leaders who have walked with us through this challenging time and continue to advise us on ways to maintain the safety of all. The Church will diligently follow these protocols for the sake of all God’s people and the common good of our community.”

No matter if services for this holiday season are in person or virtual, Treadwell says it’s important to not lose sight of what it’s truly about.

“It is times just like this that the word has its most power,” he said.

