Austin Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger: affidavit

An Austin Uber driver faces a sexual assault charge after a passenger says he inappropriately touched her.

Police arrested 38-year-old Victor Legon-Frias in August for an incident that happened back in May.

According to arrest paperwork, on May 4, the victim had requested an Uber to take her to a friend's apartment in central Austin. The victim told investigators she had been drinking that night, fell asleep in the Uber, and woke up to Legon-Frias sexually assaulting her.

Victor Legon-Frias, 38

She managed to get out of the vehicle and call for help.

The victim told police Legon-Frias did not leave the area until the friend she was visiting saw him and tried to confront him.

Police say Legon-Frias gave them several different accounts of that evening, including stating he thought the victim was "flirting" with him.

He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and is currently out on bond.