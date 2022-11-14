Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond

The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin.

There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour.

USPS says holiday City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistants (MHA) positions are a great way to get experience that could eventually lead to full-time positions.

City Carrier Assistant (CCA): $18.92 per hour A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle in a city area.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA): $19.50 per hour An RCA delivers and collects packages along routes in rural areas and may also provide a variety of services to customers. An RCA may be required to use a personal vehicle.

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC): $19.50 per hour An ARC delivers and collects packages and provides a variety of services to customers along an assigned rural route. An ARC may be required to provide use a personal vehicle.

Mail Handler Assistant (MHA): $17.32 per hourAn MHA loads, unloads and moves mail and packages. An MHA will also perform other duties incidental to the movement and processing of mail.

USPS employment requirements include the following:

Must be 18 years old or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

Must pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.

Must be a US citizen, permanent resident, citizen of American Samoa or US Territory.

Must provide recent employment history.

Must have a safe driving record (if applying for a driving position).

People unable to attend the job fair can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.